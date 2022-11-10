RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,489 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

NYSE:BRX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 58,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,856. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

