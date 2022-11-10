RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

