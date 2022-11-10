SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.21

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $12.21 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,011,006,150,728 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

