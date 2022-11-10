Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.77.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
SAGE stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.