Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.77.

SAGE stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

