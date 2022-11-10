Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.02.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE SSL traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.04. 597,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

