Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Up 6.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €366.60 ($366.60) and last traded at €365.90 ($365.90). 93,968 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €344.30 ($344.30).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of €375.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €373.87.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
Recommended Stories
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.