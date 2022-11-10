ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
ScanSource Price Performance
Shares of SCSC opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ScanSource by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 29.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScanSource (SCSC)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.