ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ScanSource by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 29.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

