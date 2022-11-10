Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 16,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 4,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Scentre Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
About Scentre Group
Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scentre Group (STGPF)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.