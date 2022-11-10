Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 16,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 4,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

