Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,175 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 5.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $60,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after buying an additional 633,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.