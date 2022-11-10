Scotiabank Cuts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTRRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.