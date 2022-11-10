Scotiabank Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.56.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.71. 111,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

