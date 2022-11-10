Scotiabank Lowers KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

