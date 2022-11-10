scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) PT Raised to $12.00

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

