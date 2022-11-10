Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the October 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCRM remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,927,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

