SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $40.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,619. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.17.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

