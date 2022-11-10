SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 41,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

