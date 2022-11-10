SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,708. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.