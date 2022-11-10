SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,387. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

