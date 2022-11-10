SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $15.80 on Thursday, hitting $224.76. The company had a trading volume of 203,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

