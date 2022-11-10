SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.59. 246,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

