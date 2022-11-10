SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of VTI traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.74. 91,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,660. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

