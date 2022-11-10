Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Sealed Air Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of SEE traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 10.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

