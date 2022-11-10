Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

SEKEY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

