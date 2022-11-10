Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $304,932.32 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

