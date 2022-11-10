Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $77,784,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.