Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,141,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,128,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 605,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 3,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,634. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.