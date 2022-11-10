Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,957 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 150,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,281. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

