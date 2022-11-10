Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $387,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,161,526. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

