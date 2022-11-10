Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 112,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF comprises 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 109,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 13,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

