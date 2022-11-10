SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Nicholas Warner Sells 5,560 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
