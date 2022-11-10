Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 848,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 79.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.