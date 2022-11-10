Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

SVC stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

