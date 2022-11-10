ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $13,434.70 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,434.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45.

On Monday, August 15th, Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $361.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $695.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.