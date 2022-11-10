ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $40.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.46. 41,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

