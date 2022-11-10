SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in October

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,407.50.

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 40,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,862. SGS has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

