Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 18.1% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 43,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,074,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.26.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter worth $28,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

