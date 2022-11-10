Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 18.1% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating)’s share price rose 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 43,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,074,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.26.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter worth $28,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

