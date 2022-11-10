Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.21

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 111570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 price objective on Shawcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Shawcor Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.90. The firm has a market cap of C$713.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

