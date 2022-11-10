Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 3,575 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 9.5 %

BlackRock stock traded up $63.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $732.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.34 and a 200-day moving average of $635.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

