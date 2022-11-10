Shell Asset Management Co. Has $24.13 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $25.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

