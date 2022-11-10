Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $15.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $431.96. 7,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,141. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

