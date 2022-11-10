Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 24,908 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,069. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

