Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $53.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,429.00. 9,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,555.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,463.86. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.