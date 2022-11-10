Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Ingredion worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 2,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,467. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

