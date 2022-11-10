Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.10). Approximately 342,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 786,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

