Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,309,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.