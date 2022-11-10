Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 435 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.