Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.66. The company had a trading volume of 95,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,004. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.