Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.8% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 47.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,135,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,730 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $5,374,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

