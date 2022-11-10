Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Decreases By 98.2%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aalberts from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AALBF remained flat at $37.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. Aalberts has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.40.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.