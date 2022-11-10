Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Grows By 228.6%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
Agra Ventures stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Agra Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
About Agra Ventures
