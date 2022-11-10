Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Grows By 228.6%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

Agra Ventures stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Agra Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Get Agra Ventures alerts:

About Agra Ventures

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.